Blackmon's back stiffness is improving, but he won't be rushed back into the lineup, MLB.com reports.

Blackmon left Colorado's spring training game March 10 after just one inning due to a back injury. Manager Bud Black didn't give a specific timeline for a return, though given Blackmon's veteran status it's no surprise the team isn't rushing for him to return during the exhibition schedule. To this point, there is no indication he's in danger of missing any regular season contests.