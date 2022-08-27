Blackmon isn't starting Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Blackmon is out of the lineup for the second time in the last four games after he went 2-for-8 with three strikeouts over the last two matchups. Randal Grichuk will start in right field and lead off Saturday.
