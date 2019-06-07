Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting in return from IL
Blackmon (calf) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Blackmon was activated off the 10-day injured list earlier Friday but curiously won't make an immediate return to the starting nine. David Dahl will start in right field while Ian Desmond receives the nod in center field.
