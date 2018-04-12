Blackmon (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blackmon has been battling back and quad tightness throughout the week and will miss his third consecutive game. There have been no reports at this point that the 31-year-old is headed to the disabled list, but it becomes increasingly likely with each day out of the lineup. Ian Desmond will start in center field Thursday, after Mike Tauchman started the previous two games.