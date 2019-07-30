Blackmon (back) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Blackmon has missed the last two contests due to back spasms, though he'll test his back prior to Tuesday's contest by taking part in batting practice, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. If he resonds well to BP, he may be available to hit off the bench. Raimel Tapia will man right field and bat seventh with Blackmon out of the mix.

More News
Our Latest Stories