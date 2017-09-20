Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: On base three times Tuesday

Blackmon went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

The 31-year-old has faded a bit towards the end of a long campaign, but it's a testament to how good he's been in 2017 that a .273/.377/.500 slash line in September is considered any kind of slump. Blackmon should remain a fixture at the top of the Rockies lineup down the stretch as they try to lock up a wild-card spot.