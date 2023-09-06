Blackmon is not in the Rockies' lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Blackmon will be out of the lineup for the first time since Aug. 16. However, he has appeared in every game since returning from a hand injury Aug. 14. Elehuris Montero will start in the 37-year-old's place as the designated hitter.
