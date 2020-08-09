Blackmon went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, one run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Blackmon was one of three Colorado players who recorded three hits in this game, and he has been one of the hottest bats in the league -- he is riding a 12-game hitting streak while slashing an impressive .500/.521/.750 with three homers, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored during that stretch. He is bound to crash down to earth at some point, but the veteran outfielder should be a must-start player across all formats as long as he keeps seeing the ball this well.