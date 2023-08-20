Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Blackmon has a hit in each of his five starts since returning from a hand injury and his long ball in the seventh inning was his second extra-base hit in that span. All five of those contests have taken place at Coors Field, though Blackmon has still successfully returned to the field following a two-month absence. He should continue to be a source of runs scored and a decent batting average down the stretch as he remains locked into the leadoff role in Colorado.