Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts four hits
Blackmon went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two RBI and two runs in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday.
The walkoff homer he hit Friday night seemed to propel him to a four-hit night Saturday. He led off the bottom of the first with another bomb and kept hitting the rest of the game. Blackmon is hitting .264 with two homers, 10 RBI, nine runs and a steal in 87 at-bats this season.
