The Rockies were using Blackmon in the third spot in the order this spring, while experimenting with David Dahl in the leadoff spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bud Black wants to get Blackmon into a better 'run-producing' - i.e. RBI-producing - spot in the order. He's already running less often as it is, so this move will only likely give him fewer runs while adding RBI.