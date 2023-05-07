Blackmon went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Mets.

Blackmon drew a leadoff walk to begin the game and ultimately came around to score. He otherwise had an unremarkable game, though he has six RBI and three runs scored across his last five starts. On the season, Blackmon has maintained a .261/.365/.400 line across 137 plate appearances and has struck out at just a 12.3 percent clip.