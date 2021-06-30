Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder finished with his fifth three-hit game of the campaign and first since June 3. His infield single in the fifth inning knocked in the Rockies' fourth run and accounted for his 38th RBI of the campaign. Blackmon is slashing a modest .264/.366/.378 overall, though his 0.89 BB/K is the highest of his career.