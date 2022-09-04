Blackmon is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Blackmon is resting for the early game with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati, but the 36-year-old will presumably check back into the starting nine for the nightcap. C.J. Cron will step in as the Rockies' designated hitter for the early game.
