Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting Sunday
Blackmon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Blackmon saw his 11-game hit streak come to an end after going 0-for-5 on Saturday, so he'll take a seat for the series finale. The 32-year-old has been on fire since coming off the injured list June 8 with a .426/.443/.882 slash line, eight home runs and 18 RBI in 68 at-bats. Raimel Tapia, Garrett Hampson and David Dahl will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
