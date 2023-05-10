Blackmon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies are facing a left-hander (Rich Hill) and are concluding their series in Pittsburgh with a day game after a night game, so the lefty-hitting Blackmon will get a breather on getaway day. Kris Bryant will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter in Blackmon's stead while Randal Grichuk picks up a start at Bryant's normal spot in right field.