Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Blackmon will get a breather after he started in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader. The 35-year-old went 1-for-8 between the two games and saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end in Game 2 of the twin bill. With Blackmon on the bench Sunday, the Rockies will roll out an outfield of Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk from left to right.