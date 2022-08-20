Blackmon (hamstring) is back in action for Saturday's contest against the Giants.
Blackmon missed Friday after he left Thursday's loss to St. Louis early with a hamstring injury. Since the start of August, he's put up an OPS of .503 over 60 plate appearances with eight RBI and a stolen base.
