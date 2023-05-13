Blackmon is not in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies.
Blackmon sometimes sits against southpaws, and that will be the case in this one with Ranger Suarez on the hill for the Phillies. Kris Bryant is at designated hitter while Brenton Doyle gets the start in the outfield.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Receives maintenance day•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Racking up RBI•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Crushes third homer of season•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Clubs second homer•