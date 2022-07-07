Blackmon isn't starting Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Blackmon is sitting for the second time in the last four matchups after he went 0-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts over the last two games. Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk are starting in the outfield from left to right while Kris Bryant serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Checks out of Monday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in two, scores twice•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Lifts 13th homer•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Four-hit night•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Solo homer in loss•