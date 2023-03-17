Blackmon (back) will not return to the Rockies' lineup before the end of the weekend, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Blackmon has already missed a week of action with back soreness and won't return for at least a few more days. There's been no indication to this point that his readiness for Opening Day could be in doubt, so a return at some point next week seems likely.
