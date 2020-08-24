Blackmon was scratched from Monday's lineup against Arizona with left quadriceps tightness, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Blackmon was slated to start in right field and bat third, but he's since been scratched. He'll be considered day-to-day until another update is provided by the club. Sam Hilliard will get the nod in right field in Blackmon's place Monday evening.
