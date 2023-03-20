Blackmon (back) will take part in batting practice before Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blackmon has been out of the lineup for the Rockies while dealing with stiffness in his back. The veteran outfielder told Harding the most important thing is that he doesn't take any backwards steps, and there's no reason for him to be rushed into the lineup during exhibition play. Most importantly, Blackmon believes he'll be ready for Opening Day, and there's a good chance that happens if there are no setbacks.