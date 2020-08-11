Blackmon went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and one RBI in Monday's 12-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Blackmon simply can't be stopped right now. His fifth straight multi-hit game boosted his season slash line to a ridiculous .484/.514/.703 through 16 games. The veteran outfielder is on a 14-game hitting streak and has already reached the 20-RBI mark.