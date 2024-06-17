Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Dodgers.
Blackmon has been scorching hot over the last 11 games in slashing .400/.460/.600, but he'll receive a day off as the Dodgers send lefty James Paxton to the bump. Hunter Goodman is at designated hitter and Brenton Doyle has been elevated to the leadoff spot.
