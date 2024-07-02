Blackmon isn't in the Rockies' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Brewers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The left-handed bat of Blackmon will step out of the lineup Tuesday versus fellow southpaw Dallas Keuchel and the Brewers. Hunter Goodman will move into right field as a result while Elias Diaz serves as the DH, allowing Jacob Stallings to start behind the plate and bat sixth.