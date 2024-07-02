Blackmon isn't in the Rockies' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Brewers, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
The left-handed bat of Blackmon will step out of the lineup Tuesday versus fellow southpaw Dallas Keuchel and the Brewers. Hunter Goodman will move into right field as a result while Elias Diaz serves as the DH, allowing Jacob Stallings to start behind the plate and bat sixth.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns as leadoff hitter•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Returns from IL•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Likely back when first eligible•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Lands on IL with strained hamstring•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Remains out of action•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Missing second straight start•