Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Situated on bench
Blackmon isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.
Blackmon is set for a rare day off with a lefty in Joey Lucchesi slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Yonathan Daza gets the nod in right field and will bat seventh.
