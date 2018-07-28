Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run in Colorado's 3-1 win over Oakland on Friday.

Blackmon continues his hot hitting, as this marked his fifth multi-hit effort in his last nine outings to bring his average up to .290 through 389 at-bats. His RBI total is down from last season, but he's leading the National League with 78 runs scored and he's also been able to push his slugging percentage from .457 to .506 with a hot month of July that's seen him slash .366/.418/.690 over 71 at-bats.