Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Smacks 22nd homer
Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 4-3 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.
It was Blackmon's first extra-base hit since his last homer on July 31. He currently leads the National League with 86 runs scored despite his disappointing .276 average across 453 at-bats.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Collects 1,000th career hit•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits two-run home run•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slaps two doubles in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits walkoff homer Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs in second-half opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...