Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Blackmon opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and added another in the eighth. This was his fifth straight multi-hit performance, a span in which he's gone 11-for-22 (.500) with six RBI. The 36-year-old's surge at the plate has lifted his slash line to .278/.329/.475 in 354 plate appearances. He's added 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 46 runs scored, 16 doubles, three triples and two stolen bases. He remains a strong fantasy play when the Rockies are at home.