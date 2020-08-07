Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Giants.
Blackmon took Caleb Baragar deep in the seventh inning for his second home run of the season. He's swung the bat well this to open the campaign, and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with this performance. Overall, Blackmon has 12 RBI and nine runs scored to go along with a .375/.392/.542 line across 51 plate appearances to begin the season.
