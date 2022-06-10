Blackmon went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored Thursday against the Giants.

Blackmon continues to hit well, as he's now tallied six multi-hit performances across his last 13 starts. He's hit .364 in that span while also slugging three homers, driving in 12 and scoring six runs. That's raised his overall line to .260/.320/.451 across 226 plate appearances on the campaign.