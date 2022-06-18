Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Padres.

Blackmon's two RBI game on a triple in the first inning, where he sent Yonathan Daza to the plate and a sixth-inning single that scored Connor Joe. The veteran outfielder picked up two runs of his own, both of which came thanks to CJ Cron homers. Blackmon has been swinging a hot bat lately, picking up a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, including six multi-hit games. Although his season batting average sits at .267, Blackmon is slashing .329/.365/.543 in June.