Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Dodgers.

Blackmon took Walker Buehler deep in the fifth inning to record his 24th home run of the season. The longball marked his first since August 24 and only his second since July 31. While that production is disappointing, Blackmon has managed to provide value by swiping seven bases and scoring 28 runs since the All-Star break.

