Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in a 10-3 loss Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Blackmon homered in the sixth and eighth innings as the Rockies were trounced by the Phillies. The veteran has come alive in the last seven games, hitting .385/.429/.885 with four home runs. Tuesday marked the third time this season that he appeared as the designated hitter. The 35-year-old is sitting on a .300 batting average for his career and is five homers away from 200.
