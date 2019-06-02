Manager Bud Black said Blackmon (calf) won't be activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will likely require a rehab assignment, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Blackmon previously said he expected to return when first eligible Tuesday, but it looks as though he'll require some additional recovery time. The 32-year-old has been out since May 24 with the right calf issue and shouldn't require a lengthy rehab stint in the minors.