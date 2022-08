Joe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 7-4 win over the Giants on Friday.

Joe went deep off Giants starter Alex Wood for his sixth home run of the season. The long ball comes amidst a terrible drought for Joe. He was 4-for-47 over the previous 30 days with a slash line of .085/.140/.149. The 30-year-old outfielder's two-hit game was the first since July 16.