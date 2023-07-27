Bard (4-2) allowed four earned runs on four walks and one hit while striking out none across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals.

Justin Lawrence had pitched in three of the last five days entering Wednesday's game, likely leaving him unavailable for the matchup. As a result, Bard got the chance to close out the game with a three-run lead, however, he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base and was charged with four earned runs despite letting only one ball leave the infield. He has turned in scoreless appearances in seven of nine tries in July, though control of the zone continues to be a major problem as he has a 6:8 K:BB across 10 frames in that span.