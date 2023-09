The Rockies placed Bard on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right forearm fatigue.

Bard might have been pitching through the injury of late, as he was lit up for seven earned runs over two innings between his last two appearances out of the bullpen. He'll now be sidelined until around mid-September after landing on the IL. The Rockies activated their starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Chase Anderson (shoulder), from the IL in a corresponding move.