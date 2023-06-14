Bard (3-0) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at 4-4, and he had little trouble putting Boston's lineup away in order. The Rockies' closer situation remains murky, as Justin Lawrence entered the game in the eighth frame while Pierce Johnson ultimately picked up an extra-inning save. Manager Bud Black suggested that Johnson -- the team's primary closer this season -- would lose save opportunities moving forward, though it's been difficult to decipher the team's usage of its alternative options. Bard appears to have entered the mix for closer duties, but he has a concerning 18:19 K:BB and 1.45 WHIP despite maintaining a 0.87 ERA across 20.2 innings this season.