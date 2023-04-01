Lamet struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Thursday and was not used in Friday's save situation against the Padres.

Pierce Johnson got the ball in the ninth inning Friday and successfully protected a 4-1 lead, allowing one hit while striking out two. It's unclear whether Lamet would have figured into the eighth or ninth inning if he hadn't already pitched Thursday. Regardless, for now, Johnson looks like the top Rockies reliever to roster with Daniel Bard on the 15-day injured list due to anxiety.