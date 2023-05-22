Lamet (back) could be used as a starter when he returns from the injured list, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Lamet hasn't started a major-league game since 2021 and hasn't been a full-time starter since 2020. He seems ill-suited for the role at this point, but the Rockies' rotation has been hit hard by injuries so it appears they might be willing to give it a shot. Lamet has made two rehab starts with Triple-A Albuquerque but figures to require multiple more to get stretched out if Colorado does indeed bring him back as a starter.