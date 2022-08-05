Lamet was claimed off waivers by the Rockies on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lamet was acquired by the Brewers in the trade that sent Josh Hader to San Diego on Monday, but he was designated for assignment just two days later after the Brewers added more relief depth. Lamet has had a poor 2022 campaign, struggling to a 9.49 ERA and a 14.5 percent walk rate in 13 relief appearances at the big-league level, but the Rockies have little reason not to take a flier on a pitcher who has flashed plenty of potential both as a starter and as a reliever.