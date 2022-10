Lamet allowed one hit across two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn a hold Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Lamet was claimed off waivers Aug. 5 and has stuck in the majors since, appearing in 19 games for the Rockies. He's pitched primarily in low-leverage situations, though he has racked up three holds and also worked multiple innings four times. All told, Lamet maintained a 4.05 ERA with a 29:10 K:BB across 20 innings during his time with Colorado.