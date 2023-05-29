The Rockies are expected to reinstate Lamet (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and have him start that night in Arizona, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After making the third start of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Lamet returned to Colorado on Sunday and was spotted throwing on the field. The right-hander stretched out to 63 pitches in his final start with Albuquerque and looks poised to provide aid to a Colorado rotation that has been plagued by injury and poor performance throughout the season. Though Lamet has largely operated as a reliever in the majors for the past two and a half seasons, he delivered a 3.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21.4 K-BB% across 56 starts with San Diego from 2017 through 2021. The 30-year-old right-hander could make for an interesting speculative pickup in deeper leagues, especially after he dazzled over his three-start rehab assignment (0.84 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 10.2 innings).