Lamet (back) struck out six over 4.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He gave up just two hits and one walk.

Making the third start of his rehab assignment with Albuquerque, Lamet delivered an impressive follow-up effort after he tossed four perfect innings his last time out May 20. Just as he did in his prior two starts, Lamet did well to pound the zone, permitting just one free pass on the night while spotting 42 of his 63 pitches for strikes. The Rockies haven't decided whether Lamet will need one more rehab start to build his pitch count or if he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list for his next outing, but the right-hander at least looks like he'll get an extended trial in the big-league rotation. Since the second half of the 2021 season, Lamet has worked exclusively as a reliever in the big leagues, but he turned in a 3.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21.4 K-BB% across 56 starts with San Diego from 2017 through 2021.