Lamet was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with lower back stiffness.

Lamet has been hammered for 16 runs -- 15 earned -- on 14 hits and 12 walks through 10.2 innings of relief this season with the Rockies. That works out to a 12.66 ERA and 2.44 WHIP. He will probably do a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to try to get into a better groove.

More News