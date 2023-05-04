Lamet was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with lower back stiffness.
Lamet has been hammered for 16 runs -- 15 earned -- on 14 hits and 12 walks through 10.2 innings of relief this season with the Rockies. That works out to a 12.66 ERA and 2.44 WHIP. He will probably do a minor-league rehab assignment before returning to try to get into a better groove.
More News
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Behind Johnson for saves•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Reaches deal with Colorado•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Effective across two innings•
-
Rockies' Dinelson Lamet: Claimed by Colorado•
-
Brewers' Dinelson Lamet: DFA'd after acquisition•
-
Brewers' Dinelson Lamet: Moved to Milwaukee in megadeal•