Lamet (back) will report to Triple-A Albuquerque to begin an injury rehab assignment Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lamet was able to participate in a live bullpen session Saturday, and now the right-hander will get a chance to face competition in the Pacific Coast League for the Isotopes beginning Tuesday. He'll likely work in a handful of games and then have a chance to return as soon as next weekend in a mid-to-late innings relief role.
