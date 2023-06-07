Lamet (1-3) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over three innings, taking the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Lamet again failed to pitch very deep into the game, and it was a laborious effort that saw him throw just 46 of 83 pitches for strikes. He's lost both of his starts this season, allowing eight runs over six innings, but the Rockies are lacking for better options in the rotation at this time. Over 14 appearances this season, he's logged an awful 12.42 ERA with a 2.46 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB through 16.2 innings. If Lamet gets another start, it would likely be over the weekend at home versus his former team, the Padres.