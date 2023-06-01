Lamet (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on seven hits without walking a batter over just three innings. He struck out four.

Lamet was activated off the IL ahead of Wednesday to make his first start since 2021 and did not fare well. The 30-year-old gave up three runs on four hits in the opening frame and then surrendered another two runs in the second before tossing a scoreless third. He was pulled after three at 71 pitches after reaching 63 pitches during his final rehab assignment and should have a longer leash as he continues to build up stamina. Assuming manager Bud Black keeps him in the rotation, Lamet will line up to take the mound next week in a home matchup against the Giants.